— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 23, 2017
Post Malone really stirred the pot a few days with some disparaging comments about hip-hop, which suggested that he thinks the genre isn’t a deep and diverse art: “If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” he said.
The backlash was quick and intense, enough so that Malone decided to take to Twitter last night and post a two-minute video in which he explains himself. In the clip, he says that the quotes were pulled from was a “beer-tasting” interview, so he perhaps didn’t entirely have his wits about him, and that ultimately, his message was misunderstood:
“It’s funny, because who the f*ck am I to tell you don’t listen to this, and whenever you wanna feel something, don’t listen to this? Or who am I to tell you that you should feel a certain way when listening to something? What I was saying was that when I wanna sit down and cry, I listen to Bob Dylan and his guitar, just like everyone else. No matter how hard you are, no matter where you’re from, you’re going to have a time where you sit back and reflect on your life and you listen to what you want to listen to. For me, that’s Bob Dylan.
A lot of people [are] saying that I don’t appreciate hip-hop or that I’m taking advantage of hip-hop: My last hip-hop album was f*cking hip-hop, my next hip-hop album is f*cking hip-hop. I love hip-hop, I make hip-hop. I want to take the genre and stretch it so far that people who may not listen to it listen to it, and want to listen to the new artists and whatever is going on. […]
