Post Malone really stirred the pot a few days with some disparaging comments about hip-hop, which suggested that he thinks the genre isn’t a deep and diverse art: “If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop,” he said.

The backlash was quick and intense, enough so that Malone decided to take to Twitter last night and post a two-minute video in which he explains himself. In the clip, he says that the quotes were pulled from was a “beer-tasting” interview, so he perhaps didn’t entirely have his wits about him, and that ultimately, his message was misunderstood: