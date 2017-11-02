Getty Image

Lil B surprised many with his recent tweets going at Post Malone and artists in New York “who sound like Dej Loaf.” While A Boogie responded physically at the Rolling Loud festival, Post Malone was more diplomatic. After Lil B’s assertion that Post was “slowly turning into a white dude” and would be “full country and hate blacks” in a couple years, Post incredulously replied, not thinking it was actually Lil B.

this is not lil b nerd. Die — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) October 6, 2017

Hey hey hey this is Lil B and I love u to but got u – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 6, 2017

Even after Lil B confirmed it was him, the tweets still confuse Post, as he told interviewers on the Dana Cortez Show. Speaking on the Lil B tweets, he said, “I don’t know what happened because Lil B has always had nothing but nice things to say.” Post also said, “I don’t think Lil B would talk smack,” even though Lil B never stepped back from the comments he made in the midst of a Twitter diatribe about racism and cultural appropriators in hip-hop.

When Cortez asked Post if he thought being white was “held against him,” he said he felt the sentiment “a lot” and reflected on “coming into the game and being so young and not really having an identity. Being a young kid, there’s so much going on around you and it’s so easy to be someone else or something and want to be something you’re not.”

The Stoney artist said, “I think, with this last album, I’ve shut a lot of people up that just wanted to call me a cultural appropriator or a one hit wonder,” before noting that, “it doesn’t bother me anymore that people question me. I just want to keep making the best music that I can.” As long as he continues to make quality music that, as Aaron Williams notes, “weaves back and forth between covers of Nirvana and off-the-wall rap-singing” without venturing into Kid Rock territory, he’ll be fine and continue to do big numbers. Meanwhile, protect Lil B.