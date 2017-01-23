Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Post Malone and Quavo have plenty to celebrate. Post backed up a ton of promise by dropping one of the best albums of 2016, his debut Stoney, nearly two years after “White Iverson” rocketed him to stardom. Quavo and his group Migos launched on their own rocket in the last year, with their (second) massive rise to stardom culminating in their first No. 1 Billboard hit “Bad And Boujee” finally topping the charts this month.

So naturally when the duo get together for “Congratulations” — one of the standouts from Stoney — every single second is spent celebrating their various successes. “My momma called, seen you on TV son” Post croons in the hook. “I dreamed it all ever since I was young, they said I wouldn’t be nothing, now they always say congratulations.”

The video carries that exact spirit, as Post is showered in confetti for his celebration while enjoying a smoke, is seen bouncing around in glee with his friends and pops a few bottles for the occasion. Quavo is electric in both his visual presence and his commanding and infectious verse on the track, eventually dubbing himself “Huncho Houdini” before signing off and allowing Post’s lively and celebratory chorus to wrap up the song.