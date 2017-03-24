Why Chance The Rapper Is Actually A Hero

03.24.17 2 hours ago

It seems congratulations are in order. The polarizing but undeniable singer-songwriter Post Malone hit the stage during last night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform his latest single “Congratulations.” He was joined by the trustworthy Metro Boomin, who laced the beat for the song, and featured artist Quavo of Migos.

Backed by a live band and Metro Boomin on the 1’s and 2’s, Malone tears through the song with his signature style, harmonizing with his backing track about the heights of success and the hard work it took to get there. “Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation / They ain’t never had the dedication,” Malone sings. Midway through the performance, Quavo slinks out of a side stage door dripping in diamonds and adorned in a luxurious white coat. The three close the performance standing together, hyping one another and the audience.

Just ahead of the performance yesterday, Malone shared on his Instagram that the track had officially hit platinum status, selling over a million copies. “Love these motherf–kers, love my fans,” Malone wrote in the caption. “Thank you for 1,000,000 already. Dreams are #real.”

“Congratulations” comes from Malone’s official debut Stoney, which was released in December of last year. The album hit gold status earlier this year, certified by the RIAA. The record shows Malone doing what he does best: exploring the many ways his sound can take form. Stoney ventures from pop to hip-hop to house to R&B to folk and back again, putting the Dallas, Texas artist’s talent as a genre chameleon on full display.

