Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” has become one of the breakout hits of the year, with its smooth groove currently conquering the pop charts for six consecutive weeks, making it the longest run for a hip-hop song in 2017. It also holds the record for the most single-week streams at Apple Music for its 25-million first week, though some of its other streaming practices have been called into question. With all of these accomplishments, it’s surprising that it took this long for a music video for the track to appear.

So, of course Post Malone has made the video for one of the most successful songs of the year a memorable one. The “Rockstar” clip is maybe the bloodiest music video we’ve ever seen, with Malone wielding a samurai sword and slicing up anyone who comes at him. 21 Savage does not get to partake in the violence, instead delivering his verse from a quiet room adorned with vaguely Japanese ambiance, though he does wind up with blood all over himself by the video’s conclusion. Directed by Emil Nava, the whole thing evokes Kill Bill, right down to its snowy conclusion.

