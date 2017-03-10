A Very Pregnant Ciara Was In A Serious Car Accident

Getty Image

Ciara was involved in a car accident today while driving around Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the singer who is currently in her third trimester, was attempting to make a left turn in her white, Mercedes SUV when she was hit by a Volvo SUV on the passenger side door.

She is reportedly okay.

After exiting the vehicle, Ciara was seen walking around clutching and shoulders and chest while conversing with someone on her phone. Apparently, both Ciara and the driver of the other vehicle swapped information and neither reported major injuries. A source close to the singer told People that “She’s fine.”

Fans recently got an up-close look at how far along Ciara is in her pregnancy when she posted pictures from a photo shoot she took with her son and husband for Harper’s Bazaar.

The picture of Ciara holding her child with Wilson holding his wife’s pregnant stomach while hidden from view quickly went viral. Many people had fun photoshopping the shot with her ex, Future, put into frame Others simply marveled at just how bizarre the whole thing was framed.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” she told Harpers. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hand will be full of non-stop action.”

Regardless, we’re glad to hear that Ciara is okay after this accident.