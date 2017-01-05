Getty Image

President Obama’s finishing up his final few days in office by hosting one last star-studded bash to cement his legacy as one of the most music-friendly leaders to reside in the White House. In a moment where Donald Trump can’t seem to get any big name artists to take part of his inauguration ceremony, the President and First Lady managed to get a who’s who of musicians to attend their final party with names like Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and more expected to attend.

According to a report by Billboard, the last bash is set for this Friday and, along with the aforementioned artists, Jay Z, Paul McCartney, Usher and Eddie Vedder are expected to be in attendance. The details about the event haven’t been confirmed by the White House just yet but Chance The Rapper shared a message on Twitter that alludes to an upcoming visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus,” he wrote.

Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017

The Obamas’ East Room events have become the stuff of legend over the last eight years. Granted, this last one may not be as lit as the one Dave Chappelle described a while back but it still should be a blast considering the names currently on deck to attend.