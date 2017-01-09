Getty Image

The details involving Prince’s fortune he left behind may be just as intriguing as the man himself. The musician left behind millions in real estate and he eschewed the stock market, choosing instead to invest his money in gold bars, nearly $1 million in fact.

The news comes from a report by Minnesota’s Star Tribune after the outlet gained access to court documents that reveal parts of Prince’s financial portfolio. Although it’s unexplained why, the singer clearly decided against stocks because he had no money tied to the market. Instead, he owned 67 10-ounce gold bars worth a combined $836,166.70 and had roughly $55,000 in cash held in several different bank accounts. The Purple One owned 12 properties worth an estimated $25.4 million and his various companies — Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r — had over $6 million in cash spread across them.

There are still lots of other assets left to be sorted, ranging from his vast musical catalog, trademarks and copyrights, jewelry, art, cars and other assorted items. The estate is expected to top out at an estimated $100-300 million before taxes, which will account for nearly half of the value. The question of who inherits his fortune is another issue the court will be left to decide as well since the singer died without a will in place. Odds are everything will be split between his brothers and sisters: Tyka Nelson and Prince’s half-siblings Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson.

The singer passed away in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the painkiller fentanyl.