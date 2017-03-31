Prince’s Greatest Album Contained The Seeds Of His Artistic Downfall

Uproxx

A lot of words were thrown around to describe Prince Rogers Nelson when he passed last year. There was no one way to adequately describe someone who contained as much in his narrow frame as the diminutive funky demigod.

Was he a genius? Absolutely. A star? You know it. Sexy? You’re damn right. But a word that rarely got used — perhaps because of our taboo against speaking ill of the dead — was indulgent. Even though this word describes him just as well as anything else — and he probably wouldn’t mind, considering that he had a music venue for a house and matched his jackets to his motorcycles, But, the descriptor didn’t pop up much, the same way that anything that he released from the mid-’90s onward was sort of ignored. It was a time for celebration and nobody wanted to look like a contrarian by even mentioning a word that could possibly cast a negative air over a once-in-a-lifetime talent who died tragically.

But the thing is, Prince’s sense of the indulgent led to his single greatest work. Sign O The Times — which was released 30 years ago today — was the first sign of Prince the Overdoer, of Prince the Unfiltered. That the record label brought him back from releasing the already titanic album as a triple LP called Crystal Ball is all the sign we need to know that the many different directions Prince’s irrepressible talent were pulling him in would eventually tear him apart, eventually turn him into the sort of man who releases overstuffed and underloved genre experiments to a dwindling base of diehards. But while The Purple One was still beholden to the decisions of his record label and the occasional criticism from The Revolution, he was able to give just enough of his many different sides to make a perfect album.

This album is simply everywhere, containing every mode Prince had explored up to that point and a few new experiments that pointed toward the future. It starts off with the AIDS-crisis-as-end-times rumination of the title track — who knew Mad World Syndrome could be so funky? — before veering into the vibrant piano workout of “Play In The Sunshine.” From the jump it’s abundantly clear that Prince isn’t going to let you get comfortable (unless you’re the paramour on the other end of his early career R&B throwback “Slow Love” that is).