In the video above, you’ll notice that the very-inebriated, clearly bigoted man being forcefully ejected from a New York subway train is liberally doused with a bowl of hot soup. It turns out, the soup-tosser was none other than Destiny Frasqueri, better known as pint-size rap firecracker Princess Nokia.

The video went up on Monday, courtesy of Gothamist and passenger Joshua R. Pyne, who shot the video, but it was only late last night that the woman slinging the hot broth was identified as Nokia.

According to Pyne, the belligerent passenger had an aggressive confrontation with a group of young Black men also riding the train. When he began shouting “stupid n—–” at the group, several other passengers banded together to remove the man from the train car as he did what bigots generally do in these situations and began railing about how important he is and “First Amendment rights” (which, to be clear, do not allow for one to make a scene in a public train car).

“After Bedford, the woman [who first called him out] kind of broke down. She and the larger gentlemen in black embraced and there was a good sense that social justice had been served,” Pyne explained.

In a series of emotional tweets in response to BallerAlert’s tweet of the video, Nokia confirmed the story and provided her own viewpoint, saying, “This bigot called a group of teenage boys ‘n——‘ on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up. When I slapped him he called me a ‘n—–,’ and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me. Although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him. And yes, I threw hot soup in this man’s face and kicked him off off the train, and kicked in the face. Any other racists wanna try us again?”

My guess would be “no.” Having hot soup spill on your hands is bad enough, so I doubt anyone would be looking to try Princess Nokia any time soon.

