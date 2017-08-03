Getty Image

TMZ reports that coroners have determined Prodigy’s cause of death at 42 was accidental choking on an egg in the Las Vegas hospital where he was being treated for his lifelong sickle cell anemia.

Prodigy, who by all accounts — including one from fellow Queens rapper 50 Cent — was a standup guy, as well as an inspiration to an entire generation of young rap fans, including Kendrick Lamar. He was remembered by everyone in hip-hop from Chuck D to Questlove, including longtime musical partners Havoc, the other half of Mobb Deep, and Nas. Even athletes and sports organizations paid homage to the “Shook Ones” rapper, demonstrating his widespread cultural impact.

Unfortunately, more permanent tributes to the late, great MC’s memory have been put on hold; a mural created by Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare located on 13th Street and 40th Avenue in Queensbridge, New York that had been repeatedly defaced by unknown vandals, either because of old rivalries or neighborhood beef, has been removed completely. A photo of the mural can be found below. Prodigy’s final verses will be released on forthcoming projects from the likes of Alchemist, who recently debuted a new Mobb Deep from his next album, The Good Book, Vol. 2, titled “Try My Hand.”