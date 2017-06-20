The Giants Of Hip-Hop Are Lining Up To Pay Tribute To Prodigy

Dour festival pic by @musing_gaze #MDWT #mobbdeepworldtour A post shared by Prodigy MobbDeep (@prodigymobbdeep) on Jul 17, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

The world of hip-hop took a tremendous blow today when the word came down that Prodigy, of the acclaimed duo Mobb Deep, had died. He was only 42 years old. According to his publicist who spoke to TMZ, Prodigy had been hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.” Even still, at this time, an exact cause of death remains unknown.

You can’t understate the immense impact that Prodigy had on the sound and shape of hip-hop in the years since he first put out Juvenile Hell all the way back in 1993. Shortly after that he cemented his legacy through one of the all-time greatest records ever produced by any rap artist, The Infamous, that featured the classic single, “Shook Ones Pt. 2.”

Across social media, fans of hip-hop, as well as some of Prodigy’s most well-known peers shared their grief in a touching array of tributes. Fittingly, it was his friend and early supporter Nas, who broke the news about his passing with an image that he shared to Instagram.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Havoc weighed in shortly thereafter.

Forever A post shared by Havoc of Mobb Deep (@mobbdeephavoc) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

After that, there was a bevy of different posts from the hip-hop elite.

Shattered hearing news of Prodigy while here Luxembourg tour. MobbDeep duo=nice guys, I would see him occasionally out in LI. #restinbeats — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 20, 2017

Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy. One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 20, 2017

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy. — el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017

They scared to death , they scared to look.. they shook rip Prodigy — PNBROCK (@pnbrock) June 20, 2017

I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy. — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) June 20, 2017

Hip hop has lost one of its best voices …..New York will never be the same again … RIP Prodigy — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) June 20, 2017

If you didn't love Prodigy and Mobb Deep, you didn't like rap music. They defined an era, place, aesthetic, and attitude. This is rough. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 20, 2017

Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy….. HipHop will miss you. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 20, 2017

Prodigy ! RiP I'll never forget going to New York and hearing mobb deep for the first time. In queens. Life changing sound. Hell on earth. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 20, 2017

Ahh man… R.I.P Prodigy. I'm really, really sad right now. Like… Wow. 🙏🏽 — Joell Ortiz (@JoellOrtiz) June 20, 2017

RIP King.

