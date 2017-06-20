The Giants Of Hip-Hop Are Lining Up To Pay Tribute To Prodigy

The world of hip-hop took a tremendous blow today when the word came down that Prodigy, of the acclaimed duo Mobb Deep, had died. He was only 42 years old. According to his publicist who spoke to TMZ, Prodigy had been hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.” Even still, at this time, an exact cause of death remains unknown.

You can’t understate the immense impact that Prodigy had on the sound and shape of hip-hop in the years since he first put out Juvenile Hell all the way back in 1993. Shortly after that he cemented his legacy through one of the all-time greatest records ever produced by any rap artist, The Infamous, that featured the classic single, “Shook Ones Pt. 2.”

Across social media, fans of hip-hop, as well as some of Prodigy’s most well-known peers shared their grief in a touching array of tributes. Fittingly, it was his friend and early supporter Nas, who broke the news about his passing with an image that he shared to Instagram.

Havoc weighed in shortly thereafter.

After that, there was a bevy of different posts from the hip-hop elite.

RIP King.

