Watch Pusha T And Adidas’ Short Film Homage To The Corner Store, ‘Bodega Babies’

#Pusha T #Adidas
Hip-Hop Editor
10.26.17

Pusha T links up with Adidas brand to release “Bodega Babies,” a short film paying homage to the corner stores that make up one of “the pillars of the community” for low-income neighborhoods. Soundtracked by Pusha T as part of Adidas’ Originals initiative, the clip features conversations with local residents describing the reverential space the bodega has come to represent for folks from “the block.” Intercut with everyday scenes of shoppers, old men playing dominos, and the day-to-day goings-on of the street in front of the corner store, “Bodega Babies” represents a two-minute slice of life of an average day in the life of the neighborhood cornerstone.

Adidas and Pusha released “Bodega Babies” today as part of a promotion for Pusha’s Adidas Original sneaker collaboration of the same name. Built on the silhouette of the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra PK, the “Bodega Babies” edition comes in a tan-and-beige colorway designed to evoke the ubiquitous brown paper bag that shoppers often leave the corner store with filled with groceries, drinks, snacks, or daily necessities. Other details include the carp leather fish-scale paneling designed to symbolize Pusha’s rise from hustler on the block to the very top of hip-hop as G.O.O.D. Music CEO.

The Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra PK King Push “Bodega Baby” releases worldwide in limited quantities on November 3, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas OriginalsBodega Babiespusha t

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP