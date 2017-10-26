Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pusha T links up with Adidas brand to release “Bodega Babies,” a short film paying homage to the corner stores that make up one of “the pillars of the community” for low-income neighborhoods. Soundtracked by Pusha T as part of Adidas’ Originals initiative, the clip features conversations with local residents describing the reverential space the bodega has come to represent for folks from “the block.” Intercut with everyday scenes of shoppers, old men playing dominos, and the day-to-day goings-on of the street in front of the corner store, “Bodega Babies” represents a two-minute slice of life of an average day in the life of the neighborhood cornerstone.

Adidas and Pusha released “Bodega Babies” today as part of a promotion for Pusha’s Adidas Original sneaker collaboration of the same name. Built on the silhouette of the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra PK, the “Bodega Babies” edition comes in a tan-and-beige colorway designed to evoke the ubiquitous brown paper bag that shoppers often leave the corner store with filled with groceries, drinks, snacks, or daily necessities. Other details include the carp leather fish-scale paneling designed to symbolize Pusha’s rise from hustler on the block to the very top of hip-hop as G.O.O.D. Music CEO.

The Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra PK King Push “Bodega Baby” releases worldwide in limited quantities on November 3, 2017.