Getty Image

Q-Tip, the leader of A Tribe Called Quest and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ first artistic director of hip-hop culture will kick off the esteemed venue’s inaugural hip-hop culture season on October 6th. Taking it back to his The Renaissance days, Tip will be joined by Jason Moran, who also serves as the center’s artistic director of jazz.

When he took on the role last March, Q-Tip stated that he wanted to “begin at the beginning of the Culture to help people see its roots, better understand its present, and responsibly create its future.” True enough, the first season will focus on celebrating early pioneers and hip-hop generation creators. It was a three-year mission put forth by the creative team at the Center, looking to finally recognize the cultural significance and impact of one of the greatest musical exports the world has to offer: hip-hop.

“Goal number one is to provide a home for the culture: artists, organizations, and individuals interested in presenting Hip Hop related programs,” Simone Eccleston, the Kennedy Center’s director of Hip Hop culture and contemporary music, said in a recent interview. “One of the unique spaces we occupy is being able to provide a multi-faceted view. We can show hip-hop’s contribution to artistic areas across the board.”

With hip-hop now part of the core programming of the Kennedy Center, look for more events to spring up on the Kennedy Center’s official calendar. Tickets for Q-Tip and Jason Moran’s performance are on sale now and their performance will be followed by a dance party presented by DJ Rich Medina and the Marksmen. To purchase tickets for either event, visit the official Kennedy Center website.