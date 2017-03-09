Quavo Defends His Makonnen Remarks: ‘I Got a Record With Frank Ocean’

Instagram

Recently, all three of The Migos sat down for a big feature profile with Billboard where they touched on a variety of different topics ranging from Donald Trump to their newfound wealth. One of the more head-scratching moments in the piece came when the interviewer brought up the subject of rapper Makonnen who recently came out as gay. Migos found themselves in hot water a few weeks back after commenting on Makonnen’s decision in an interview with Rolling Stone. It appears Quavo tried once again to fight back against charges that he’s homophobic, using an odd sort of defense.

“If you real from the heart, you real from the heart,” he says. “That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.” But he still doesn’t quite seem to get it. “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way…” He pauses. “I got a record with Frank Ocean [“Slide,” a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case.”

Migos found themselves embroiled in controversy last month after exhibiting their disbelief that people would support Makonnen’s decision to come out, openly questioning whether that undermines his credibility as a rapper.

“They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says. “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”

The group later issued a statement clarifying their stance in regards to Makonnen.