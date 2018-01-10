Quavo Says He Didn’t Lose Chips To Drake, But Maybe Some Dip

Getty Image

The smoke is clearing from the college football National Championship game. While sports analysts are debating the ramifications of the University of Alabama’s comeback win over the University of Georgia and other aspects of the exciting contest, the hip-hop world is interested in just how much Drake apparently won from Quavo. Someone captured footage of an amped Drake excitedly letting Quavo know he wants “his huncho jack chips and the dip” after the game in which “his” Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Quavo’s home state Georgia Bulldogs.

People assumed they were talking about money, but based on Quavo’s recent conversation with TMZ, they might be talking about literal chips and dip.

Quavo got in contact with a TMZ Sports reporter who asked how much Drake won, and Quavo let it be known their wager was “just a friendly bet” with no cash on the line. Quavo also flashed some cash to let us know he was still holding – as if there’d be any surprise after a chart-topping 2017 with Migos’ Culture album and being a collab killer all year, most recently on his Huncho Jack mixtape with Travis Scott.

He told the reporter that Drake was talking about being the first to get “huncho dip,” which may be a joke or an ingenious way for him and Scott to capitalize off of their project and get to that snack bag.