Instagram

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated their thrilling and historic Rose Bowl victory last night with their biggest cheerleader yet — Quavo joined his home state’s team on the field, to pose for photos with copies of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that read “LATER, SOONERS!”

Quavo used to played quarterback for the Berkmar High School Patriots in Lilburn, Georgia. But the Migos ringleader didn’t attend the Rose Bowl (his first ever!), or watch the Bulldogs beat the Auburn Tigers from the stands last month, just because of his love for the sport. As he explains, being there was practically his civic duty.

Just a nice normal end to my work day catching up with Quavo from Migos. pic.twitter.com/hlNE61Nssc — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 2, 2018

“I’m making sure they get these dubs,” Quavo said (he means wins) to Fox 5 Sports. “I’m coming up, I’m supporting. They support me, they supporting all my music and the culture. They’re the culture. I’m the culture. I’m here for them.”

You can probably count on Quavo Huncho‘s continued support. Next, Georgia will play either Clemson or Alabama at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday, January 8. Or, as Quavo himself says, “We’re taking it dat way. We’re taking it all the way back to the A. The right way, man.”