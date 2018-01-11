Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Quavo and Travis Scott recently released their long awaited Huncho Jack collaboration album, and now they’re hitting the promotion circuit to spread the word. Last night, the duo — who are apparently calling themselves Huncho Jack — visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! and gave the audience a taste of their dark, melodic brand of trap. They performed “Eye To Eye” with the help of Quavo’s cousin and Migos partner Takeoff. They did the haunting banger justice, giving the song the kind of energetic rendition it deserves.

The trio performed against a sprawling desert backdrop with cacti, which was a nice flourish and another example of their efforts to provide a unique visual presentation for the album. They previously consulted renown artist Ralph Steadman for the project’s artwork. These are strong examples of Travis Scott’s dedication to — as he told Billboard — “make rap lasting.” Instead of a giant animatronic bird however, Huncho Jack brought along a lizard, which perfectly fits the old western aesthetic they’re going for with the project.

Elsewhere, Quavo is preparing Culture 2, and it so dedicated to making sure it comes out efficiently that he’s losing sleep mixing the album. That level of attention to detail surely bodes well for the Migos’ ever-growing fanbase.