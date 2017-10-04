Migos Say They Want To Do Movies And Quavo Is Already Writing A Script

10.03.17 1 hour ago

It looks like the Migos are headed to the movies to star in a film written by one of their own, Quavo. In an interview with Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe, the Atlanta trap-rap trio revealed that their ostensible frontman has been hard at work, whipping up a script that they will produce as a group, according to Offset, who said, “My boy Quavo writing the scripts. He already been in that kitchen trying to whip up.”

Quavo himself expanded on the idea, telling Lowe, “I always been watching movies and watching my favorite musician do movies. They used to really do that a lot in the ’90s. I’m a ’90s baby and all my favorite movies got all my dope artists in them … Juice, Menace II Society. All the Snoop Dogg movies. Master P movies: I Got the Hook-Up. Baller Blockin, the Big Tymers movie. Even Ice Cube; Cube killed it! That’s what we’re trying to do right now and we’re looking into the script.”

He’s not wrong; many of the rap stars of the ’90s switched lanes in order to expand their profiles, and a good portion of those that did — Will Smith, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube — have actually been just as or more successful since. Some have even changed lanes permanently and taken a long-term hiatus from rap, like Will Smith (Impressively bad EDM attempts aside). If Migos are actually anywhere near as entertaining in front of a camera as they are behind the mic, more power to them — but let’s make sure Culture 2 makes it safely to release date first, okay?

Around The Web

TAGSMigosOffsetQuavoTakeoffZane Lowe

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP