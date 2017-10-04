‘My boy @QuavoStuntin writing a script, he out here really in the kitchen tryna whip up’ @OffsetYRN on working on movies @Migos @Beats1 pic.twitter.com/ESMZObj86L — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

It looks like the Migos are headed to the movies to star in a film written by one of their own, Quavo. In an interview with Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe, the Atlanta trap-rap trio revealed that their ostensible frontman has been hard at work, whipping up a script that they will produce as a group, according to Offset, who said, “My boy Quavo writing the scripts. He already been in that kitchen trying to whip up.”

Quavo himself expanded on the idea, telling Lowe, “I always been watching movies and watching my favorite musician do movies. They used to really do that a lot in the ’90s. I’m a ’90s baby and all my favorite movies got all my dope artists in them … Juice, Menace II Society. All the Snoop Dogg movies. Master P movies: I Got the Hook-Up. Baller Blockin, the Big Tymers movie. Even Ice Cube; Cube killed it! That’s what we’re trying to do right now and we’re looking into the script.”

He’s not wrong; many of the rap stars of the ’90s switched lanes in order to expand their profiles, and a good portion of those that did — Will Smith, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube — have actually been just as or more successful since. Some have even changed lanes permanently and taken a long-term hiatus from rap, like Will Smith (Impressively bad EDM attempts aside). If Migos are actually anywhere near as entertaining in front of a camera as they are behind the mic, more power to them — but let’s make sure Culture 2 makes it safely to release date first, okay?