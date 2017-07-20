UPROXX At The ESPY's

Queen Latifah Slams Today’s Rappers As ‘Soft’ For Rapping About Drugs Instead Of Tackling Politics

07.20.17 30 mins ago

Queen Latifah has never been one to hold her tongue. When it was calling out misogyny in hip-hop, she was there on the front lines. When it came to celebrate other female emcees such as MC Lyte or Monie Love, Queen was there as well. Now nearly three decades into her career, Latifah still isn’t shying away from challenging emcees to pick up the baton and keep pushing the culture.

During a Hot 97 interview promoting her upcoming film Girls Trip, Latifah discussed her thoughts on her career, the Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj feud and more. However, her loudest barbs came when asked about the progression of hip-hop and how many rappers of the day have lost their edge.

“A lot of rappers have lost their balls, they’ve gotten soft,” the legendary emcee told Ebro and Laura Stylez. “When things are going on in the world like Trump or elections, this was stuff we chewed on, y’know? Or people addicted to heroin… where’s the flip side to the molly, Percocet?”

There’s a legitimacy to those claims. Glamorizing hard drug use has led many to question if whether or not the artists themselves are promoting a toxic idea, and certainly, drugs show up frequently in plenty of lyrics from popular rappers.

Latifah’s perspective comes from an era where for as many party records there were songs about Stop the Violence and lamenting the woes of the crack era. Maybe beyond a select few such as Kendrick Lamar or J. Cole, her message will reach a few more people.

Around The Web

TAGSQUEEN LATIFAH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 hours ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP