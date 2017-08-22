One Of R. Kelly’s Accusers Details The Underage Physical And Sexual Abuse She Endured At 16

Last month, Chicago music journalist veteran Jim DeRogatis reported a story for Buzzfeed detailing how the R&B singer was operating something akin to a “sex cult” out of both of his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

Yesterday, Rogatis double-down on his initial report with a brand new interview with Jerhonda Pace, a woman who claims to have had a sexual relationship with R Kelly when she was just 16 years old.

Pace accepted a monetary payout several years back to sign a nondisclosure agreement in order to maintain her silence, but following that explosive, intial report, she felt compelled to step forward and share her story. The first met in 2009 at a party at his home and after an exchange of numbers began a sexual relationship. According to the Buzzfeed report,

“Over the next seven months, Pace says she had sex with Kelly repeatedly, a claim she would later repeat during her settlement process. Without asking her permission, Kelly filmed most of the encounters on his iPhone or a video camera on a tripod, Pace says and a settlement draft reiterates. ‘I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby.’ He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits.'”

