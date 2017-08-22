Instagram

Last month, Chicago music journalist veteran Jim DeRogatis reported a story for Buzzfeed detailing how the R&B singer was operating something akin to a “sex cult” out of both of his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

Yesterday, Rogatis double-down on his initial report with a brand new interview with Jerhonda Pace, a woman who claims to have had a sexual relationship with R Kelly when she was just 16 years old.

Pace accepted a monetary payout several years back to sign a nondisclosure agreement in order to maintain her silence, but following that explosive, intial report, she felt compelled to step forward and share her story. The first met in 2009 at a party at his home and after an exchange of numbers began a sexual relationship. According to the Buzzfeed report,