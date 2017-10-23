R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Says Their Abusive, Bizarre Relationship Made Her Consider Suicide Or Murder

10.23.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

RCA Records

Following reports from this summer that R. Kelly is holding women against their will in a “sex cult,” several women (like this one, this one, and this one) who have been involved with Kelly have come forward and shared their stories about the sickening and bizarre conditions they were subjected to. Now, Kitti Jones, a former radio DJ and Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, has shared her story in an extensive Rolling Stone feature, in which she discusses everything from the night she met the singer to the last time they saw each other in person.

Jones met Kelly at a concert afterparty in Dallas in June 2011, when she was instantly charmed by the singer. Things quickly took a strange turn, though, when she texted him after their initial meeting and he responded by demanding she only refer to him as “daddy.” After the two had been talking regularly, via phone and text, over the next couple months, Kelly invited Jones to meet him in Denver. When Kelly arrived at the hotel room Jones was in, she says he just brushed past her.

“I’m thinking we’re going to hug or peck each other,” she said. “But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself.” She dismissed the incident as a sexual quirk, and after having oral sex that weekend, Jones said Kelly started telling her things like, “I gotta teach you how to be with me,” and, “I gotta train you.”

In November 2011, she quit her job and moved in with Kelly in Chicago, when he told her about his relationship with women:

Around The Web

TAGSKitti JonesR. KellySex Cult

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP