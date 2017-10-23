Following reports from this summer that R. Kelly is holding women against their will in a “sex cult,” several women (like this one, this one, and this one) who have been involved with Kelly have come forward and shared their stories about the sickening and bizarre conditions they were subjected to. Now, Kitti Jones, a former radio DJ and Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, has shared her story in an extensive Rolling Stone feature, in which she discusses everything from the night she met the singer to the last time they saw each other in person.
Jones met Kelly at a concert afterparty in Dallas in June 2011, when she was instantly charmed by the singer. Things quickly took a strange turn, though, when she texted him after their initial meeting and he responded by demanding she only refer to him as “daddy.” After the two had been talking regularly, via phone and text, over the next couple months, Kelly invited Jones to meet him in Denver. When Kelly arrived at the hotel room Jones was in, she says he just brushed past her.
“I’m thinking we’re going to hug or peck each other,” she said. “But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself.” She dismissed the incident as a sexual quirk, and after having oral sex that weekend, Jones said Kelly started telling her things like, “I gotta teach you how to be with me,” and, “I gotta train you.”
In November 2011, she quit her job and moved in with Kelly in Chicago, when he told her about his relationship with women:
