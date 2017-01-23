Brought out Drake tonight in Amsterdam tonight pic.twitter.com/Z0YjX5wJzW — jemarcus! (@jay_Sremm) January 22, 2017

Fans who made the decision to attend a Rae Sremmurd in concert recently walked away realizing they had definitely made the right decision. That’s because they got their full money’s worth when Drake popped up on stage for a surprise appearance.

The “Black Beatles” duo is currently overseas for their European leg of the Sremmlife 2 tour when they surprised fans at the Amsterdam stop with a special appearance by Drizzy. During the show, fan footage captured Swae Lee asking the crowd, “Can we bring a f*cking homie out? A fucking legend?” Right on cue, the opening for “Fake Love” started to play followed by Drake appearing on stage, much to the crowd’s enthusiasm.

“I came here to join this Sremm party because I heard there’s no party like a SremmLife party, so if it’s okay with you I’d like to do one more,” he said, before launching into a second track for the crowd, “Jumpman.”

Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour is set to kick off in Europe in a few days, which is likely the reason why he was in the vicinity.

Watch footage of his impromptu performance of “Fake Love” below along with a clip of “Jumpman” below.

Sremm just brought that boy Drizzy out in Amsterdam 😳😳😳… Film ! — Mike Will King Midas (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) January 22, 2017

Rae Sremmurd brings Drake out in Amsterdam. #Jumpman pic.twitter.com/kL0LXVcjLx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 22, 2017

Shoutout to the 6 god @Drake — Jxm (@Jxmmi) January 22, 2017