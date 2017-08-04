Getty Image

One of the most common refrains from rap fans at the moment is the cries for Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee to go solo. It makes sense, he’s a star with an abundance of talent and often steals the show from his brother Slim Jxmmi. He’s been the voice and melody behind a slew of hits and fans are ready to see him take a shot at making some more by himself. What that overlooks though, is just how much chemistry the duo has when they’re together and making bangers tailor made for energetic bounces around a club or your car.

After teasing a new track for a while on social media, Swae and Slim officially return on “Perplexing Pegasus,” a perfect example of why they need to be together as much as possible. Like always, Mike Will Made It provides the brothers Sremm with a booming production, complete with a haunting chime throughout that they easily breeze over using different approaches. Slim is more blunt and shoulders his way through his verse aggressively, while Swae provides a serene hook to go with his calm verse. That trapeze act they walk through effortlessly and duality they present is why we must keep Swae and Jxmmi together for as long as possible.