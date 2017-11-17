Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s good news and there’s bad news when it comes to Rae Sremmurd. The good news is, Sremmlife 3 is on the way, the bad news is according to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, their album won’t be arriving until 2018.

Sure, that’s just right around the corner but in an ideal world we would get new Rae Sremm music every week. The brothers have stayed busy though, singing deals with Reebok, getting mentioned on CNN and even starring as comic book characters in their own comic. But they’ve been light on music releases, besides the wondrous “Perplexing Pegasus,” now they’re back with a video for the track and it’s just as dizzying and amazing as the song.

For the video, Jxmmi and Swae party in a rotating array of rooms, all giving different vibes and all lit up by little more than their charisma and buoyant energy. The song is incredible enough to calm down all that pining for Swae to go solo, as the brothers clearly work well together, and with Mike Will Made-It’s lush backdrops that they always know just what to do with. There’s no word on just when the new album will arrive next year, but you can bet fans will be anxiously anticipating the third outing from the exciting young duo.