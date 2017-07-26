Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since their rapid ascent with 2014’s “No Flex Zone,” Rae Sremmurd have defined themselves as outliers. Swae Lee penned a bit of Beyonce’s massive “Formation” hit, and the two have shows up on numerous guest spots — whether it be R&B records or full-on rap posse cuts. They’re classic party starters and get it all done in a pair of Reeboks. Swearing by the Reebok Classic Leather, a staple in simplified sneakerdom, the Tupelo, Mississippi brothers broke down their “Unclassified” sound with Reebok.

The newest faces of the Reebok Classic line, Swae Lee and Slim Jximmi have characterized the idea of full-on energy, whether it be during performances, interviews or crafting music. For every “Black Beatles” or “Swang.” or “Throw Some Mo,” there are records like “This Could Be Us,” “Perfect Pint,” and Swae Lee’s guest spot on French Montana’s “Unforgettable.”

“We do all genres, you know what I’m saying, we do trap, we do pop. We do Black Beatles, we do rock ‘n’ roll, you can’t just say ‘oh yeah they’re rappers,” the brother said in regards to their musical approach. Taking pride in everything from their stage performance to their style and more, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee champion themselves as two artists who can’t be situated to a singular box. “Rae Sremmurd is Unclassified. We do all sorts of music.”

The unity of the brothers and the classic comes from simple design. Originally put on the market back in 1983, the Classic Leather had stood the test of time. A refined and polished silhouette, the sneaker has evolved from a simple running shoe into a music and pop culture staple. The Sremm Life boys know it too. “The Classic Leather is all about defying classification – anyone can wear it, wherever you’re from, whatever your situation is,” Jxmmi said of the shoe.

Watch Rae Sremmurd discuss their “unclassified” sound with Reebok Classics up top and get your hand on one one of the must-have pairs of sneakers this summer here. Of course, this isn’t the first time Reebok has paired with a rising rap star — check out our profile on their recent collab with Future here.