Rae Sremmurd as already well-known for being a pretty animated pair, but they aim to take that comparison a lot further with their upcoming appearance in Valiant Comics’ Shadowman/Rae Sremmurd #1. That’s right, Tupelo, Mississippi’s own dynamic duo, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, are getting their own comic book from the publisher of superheroes like Harbinger, Rai, X-O Manowar, and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

The Ear Drummers are used to appearing alongside fellow musicians like ILoveMakonnen for his new single, “Love,” and partnering with corporate sponsors like Reebok Classics, but their team-up in Shadowman/Rae Sremmurd will be a little outside their usual area of expertise.

In Valiant’s Shadowman, the titular character is a superhero who battles supernatural threats in a fictionalized New Orleans. In the first issue of their new combo comic book, the brothers Sremm make a tour stop in New Orleans and are confronted by ghostly beings from “the Deadside,” and meet Shadowman, who will help them take on the ghoulish antagonists.

As it turns out, Jxmmi and Swae are avid readers of the series. Jxmmi especially gushed over Shadowman, saying, “Shadowman is crazy. It has a lot of twists and turns. It keeps me involved and interested. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.” Shadowman/Rae Sremmurd is actually the group’s second foray into the pages of superhero comics, having made their official 2-D debut in Marvel Comics’ Captain America series in 2014.

Shadowman/Rae Sremmurd #1 is written by Eliot Rahal, with artwork by Renato Guedes — who, like the “No Type” rappers, is also a Tupelo native– and is due in stores on October 4. Check out interior pages below, courtesy of Hypebeast.