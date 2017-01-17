When you become uber famous, you never know where the journey may take you. The brothers of Rae Sremmurd are figuring that out after the ascension of “Black Beatles” took them from the top of the charts to forecasting the weather on a French television, creating a few truly laughable moments in the process.

Sway Lee and Slim Jxmmi are currently abroad as the prepare to kick off the European tour and part of the promo run included a stop by the TMC television station to have some fun with one of the news crews. One of the first orders of business was to have the duo do the weather with the assistance of a translator. Either the teleprompter malfunctioned or they’re really at improv because the whole thing is quite a mess they somehow managed to make work. They’re using the most active rapper hands they can overcome the the language barrier and to inform viewers of what expect for the the upcoming week. “In the afternoon, the wind is still blowing over the country,” Jxmmi says. “But the weather is so sunny. It’s a beautiful day so go outside.”

The guys were great sports and stuck around to do an interview and they even performed. Despite the language barriers, it’s almost safe to assume that French viewers will not forget what they saw after taking in this crash course on the “SremmLife.”