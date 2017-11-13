Philadelphia Is Holding A ‘Rally For Meek’ Following A Questionable Sentencing For More Jail Time

11.13.17

After a judge took an extremely harsh stance against Meek Mill and sentenced him to serve further jail time for what amount to some pretty small parole infractions, the entire hip-hop community has riled up against the injustice to support Meek. Now, Philadelphia has too, scheduling a rally in the city today to protest the rapper’s extended sentence of two to four years in prison.

Here’s a flyer for the event below, which will be held at 5 PM today at Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center:

Rumors of a similar gathering in New York are already circling, and for those who aren’t familiar with the case, the reasons there has been such a backlash are myriad. First of all, the judge involved with the case seems to have fixated on her famous client, even going so far as to suggest he include her name in a song, or leave Roc Nation and sign with her friend as a manger. Yikes.

Jay-Z immediately weighed in, and one of the co-owners of Philly’s basketball team, the Sixers, also wrote a passionate letter to the judge about the situation. It’s nice to see so much support for Meek — luckily, he is a star and has this kind of spotlight to help him — but truly, this is a further example of how flawed our justice system is, and how it routinely targets and cripples young black men. This needs to stop — and protesting in Philly today is one way to add your voice to the roar demanding change.

