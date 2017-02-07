Getty Image

When it comes to hip-hop, Grammys have missed the mark more times than they’ve hit it over the years. Things have improved lately with undeniable pop stars Kanye, Drake, and Jay Z all grabbing trophies.

Yet, there are countless other greats who’ve been shortchanged over the years while lesser names such as Coolio, Macklemore, and Will Smith had their names called on music’s most illustrious night. The past is the past so those previous oversights can’t be erased, but there’s no reason we can’t stand up to remind those running the Recording Academy of the talent they’ve overlooked in the past.