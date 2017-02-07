Deserving Rappers Who Surprisingly Have Never Won A Grammy

#Grammys 2017
02.07.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

When it comes to hip-hop, Grammys have missed the mark more times than they’ve hit it over the years. Things have improved lately with undeniable pop stars Kanye, Drake, and Jay Z all grabbing trophies.

Yet, there are countless other greats who’ve been shortchanged over the years while lesser names such as Coolio, Macklemore, and Will Smith had their names called on music’s most illustrious night. The past is the past so those previous oversights can’t be erased, but there’s no reason we can’t stand up to remind those running the Recording Academy of the talent they’ve overlooked in the past.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGSCOOLIOGRAMMYSGrammys 2017NasWILL SMITH

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP