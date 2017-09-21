Kendrick Lamar Co-Signs Rapsody One More Time On Her Latest Single, ‘Power’

09.21.17 10 mins ago

Rapsody and Kendrick Lamar have incredible chemistry; her appearance on his To Pimp A Butterfly album was good enough to help net Rap a Grammy, and now, Kendrick returns the favor with a signature verse alongside Top Dawg newcomer Lance Skiiiwalker on Rapsody’s latest single, “Power.”

Along with last week’s release of “Pay Up,” “Power” represents a departure from Rapsody’s previous, laid-back sound, with a grinding bass line and straight up rock-and-roll drums that bring a new energy to her newly-refined flow.

“Power” addresses different types of power, and the things people do in order to obtain and keep it, as well as lose it. The single precedes the release of her first major label LP, Laila’s Wisdom out tomorrow (September 22) via Roc Nation.

Along with the release of the single, Rapsody has posted a number of inspiring photos related to the theme of power on her Instagram, including a shot of Phife Dawg to represent the power of “legacy,” and a Black Barbie doll for the power of “representation.”

Rapsody has been one of the top rappers in the game for a while now, but is only just getting her due after linking up with Jay-Z’s latest label venture. With her profile increasing by the day — check out her NPR Tiny Desk Concert from last year as proof — Laila’s Wisdom stands to become her most commercially successful release yet.

Besides Kendrick and Lance, the features list includes heavy hitters like Black Thought and Busta Rhymes, with hooks contributed by R&B stars BJ The Chicago Kid, Anderson Paak, and Musiq Soulchild. Laila’s Wisdom is available for pre-order at Rapsody’s official website. You can check out Rapsody’s “Power” Instagram posts below.

