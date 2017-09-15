Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

North Carolina’s own Rapsody is back and gearing up for the release of her first album on Roc Nation, Laila’s Wisdom, next Friday. To build anticipation she and her Jamla Records team have dropped the first single, “Pay Up,” an examination of the ways money can ruin relationships.

However, with the injection of major label money and interest, she and her team stay bonded strong, as longtime producer Khrysis handles the funky, brassy beat. Jamla’s resident R&B vocalist, Heather Victoria, drops by to add a little flavor as well.

Since appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking, experimental album To Pimp A Butterfly, Rapsody’s become a Grammy Award winner and seen an increase in her public profile, with an NPR Tiny Desk concert, a well-received (though still criminally overlooked) EP Crown, and an expanded Rolodex of guests to call for features on her latest LP.

After previously working with everybody from Wale, Chance The Rapper, and Mac Miller, to Jean Grae, Rah Digga, and Ab-Soul, Rap’s pulling out all the stops for Laila’s Wisdom, recruiting Black Thought of The Roots, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Musiq Soulchild, BJ The Chicago Kid, TDE’s latest signee Lance Skiiiwalker, and of course, Kendrick Lamar to the star-studded guest list.

Check out the album art and track list below, courtesy of Rapsody’s Instagram.

