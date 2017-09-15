Rapsody Tackles Dead Beats And Gold Diggers On ‘Pay Up,’ From Her Upcoming Album, ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

#Kendrick Lamar
09.15.17 26 mins ago

North Carolina’s own Rapsody is back and gearing up for the release of her first album on Roc Nation, Laila’s Wisdom, next Friday. To build anticipation she and her Jamla Records team have dropped the first single, “Pay Up,” an examination of the ways money can ruin relationships.

However, with the injection of major label money and interest, she and her team stay bonded strong, as longtime producer Khrysis handles the funky, brassy beat. Jamla’s resident R&B vocalist, Heather Victoria, drops by to add a little flavor as well.

Since appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking, experimental album To Pimp A Butterfly, Rapsody’s become a Grammy Award winner and seen an increase in her public profile, with an NPR Tiny Desk concert, a well-received (though still criminally overlooked) EP Crown, and an expanded Rolodex of guests to call for features on her latest LP.

Preorder link in bio | 9.22 | #LailasWisdom @jamlarecords @rocnation #TheFeatures art by @pvtso

A post shared by R A P S O D Y (@rapsody) on

After previously working with everybody from Wale, Chance The Rapper, and Mac Miller, to Jean Grae, Rah Digga, and Ab-Soul, Rap’s pulling out all the stops for Laila’s Wisdom, recruiting Black Thought of The Roots, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Musiq Soulchild, BJ The Chicago Kid, TDE’s latest signee Lance Skiiiwalker, and of course, Kendrick Lamar to the star-studded guest list.

Check out the album art and track list below, courtesy of Rapsody’s Instagram.

#LailasWisdom 9.22 | link in bio #WelcomeToJamRoc @jamlarecords @rocnation

A post shared by R A P S O D Y (@rapsody) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSKendrick LamarLaila's WisdomRapsody

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP