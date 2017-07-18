American fans who’ve felt like they were missing out on Red Bull Culture Clash due to its London location have reason to rejoice, as Red Bull’s popular sound clash series returns to the US in 2017, coming to Atlanta on August 25th.

This year’s lineup includes four crews: Hometown EarDrummers featuring Mike WiLL Made-It, Canadians Enjoylife featuring Wondagurl, Jamaica’s Unruly featuring Popcaan, and Disturbing London featuring Tinie Tempah. Prior Red Bull Culture Clashes have featured UK rave luminaries such as Eskimo Dance, UKG All Stars, and 2016 winners Mixpak, and American stars like ASAP Mob, Major Lazer, and Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang, whose set you can check out below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For those that read that sentence and could only respond, “Huh?” here’s a helpful primer: