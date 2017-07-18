Hip-Hop’s Raider of the Lost Art | Uncharted

Red Bull Culture Clash Returns To The States In 2017, Taking Over Atlanta With Mike Will Made It

07.18.17 24 mins ago

American fans who’ve felt like they were missing out on Red Bull Culture Clash due to its London location have reason to rejoice, as Red Bull’s popular sound clash series returns to the US in 2017, coming to Atlanta on August 25th.

This year’s lineup includes four crews: Hometown EarDrummers featuring Mike WiLL Made-It, Canadians Enjoylife featuring Wondagurl, Jamaica’s Unruly featuring Popcaan, and Disturbing London featuring Tinie Tempah. Prior Red Bull Culture Clashes have featured UK rave luminaries such as Eskimo Dance, UKG All Stars, and 2016 winners Mixpak, and American stars like ASAP Mob, Major Lazer, and Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang, whose set you can check out below:

For those that read that sentence and could only respond, “Huh?” here’s a helpful primer:

“A sound clash is a musical competition where crew members from opposing sound systems pit their skills against each other. Sound clashes take place in a variety of venues, both indoors and outdoors, and primarily feature reggae, dancehall or jungle music. The object is to beat or ‘kill’ their competitors.”

