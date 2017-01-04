Reebok

Kendrick Lamar isn’t satisfied with being the best rapper out. He has to have his name on a really cool shoe, as well. K-Dot teamed up with Reebok again for a new sneaker with the catchy name of the “Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule” that looks to ape the aesthetic of To Pimp A Butterfly. Here’s how Reebok puts it:

“Taking direct inspiration from his latest album, the sneaker’s aesthetic focuses on the themes of anonymity and abstraction while also calling for unity. Inspired by his ability to invoke conversation around race and social injustice, the Club C forces people to think deeper and celebrates Kendrick’s ability to create art with meaning in a stylish, provocative manner.”

That’s a lot of weight for a shoe to carry, but what that means in plain-speak is that the shoe is in a similar color scheme as the memorable cover of TPAB, as you can see up top. The Reebok X Kendrick collab will be available on January 13 and prices start at $110 for adult sizes. The shoe will also be available in $70 kids sizes and $50 toddler sizes, for the literal woke bae in your life.

