Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

The Reebok Classic X Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule Lets You Wear ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’

#Kendrick Lamar
01.04.17 15 mins ago

Reebok

Kendrick Lamar isn’t satisfied with being the best rapper out. He has to have his name on a really cool shoe, as well. K-Dot teamed up with Reebok again for a new sneaker with the catchy name of the “Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule” that looks to ape the aesthetic of To Pimp A Butterfly. Here’s how Reebok puts it:

“Taking direct inspiration from his latest album, the sneaker’s aesthetic focuses on the themes of anonymity and abstraction while also calling for unity. Inspired by his ability to invoke conversation around race and social injustice, the Club C forces people to think deeper and celebrates Kendrick’s ability to create art with meaning in a stylish, provocative manner.”

That’s a lot of weight for a shoe to carry, but what that means in plain-speak is that the shoe is in a similar color scheme as the memorable cover of TPAB, as you can see up top. The Reebok X Kendrick collab will be available on January 13 and prices start at $110 for adult sizes. The shoe will also be available in $70 kids sizes and $50 toddler sizes, for the literal woke bae in your life.

For more on King Kendrick, check out our review of his recent intimate set in Brooklyn.

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSKendrick LamarREEBOK

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP