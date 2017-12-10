Remy Ma And Azealia Banks Engage In Nasty War Of Words On Social Media

We’re waiting on Azealia Banks’ big screen debut in Love Beats Rhymes, but apparently, she decided to get involved in some real-life drama before the release. Azealia took exception to Remy Ma’s criticism of the female rap scene in a recent Hot 97 interview, and their “disagreement” has spiraled into a nasty war of words.

Remy told Hot 97 that when she came home from her incarceration in 2014, there were figurative “tumbleweeds blowing through” the female rap scene. Given that Azealia was one of the main ladies holding it down during that time period, she obviously didn’t like that comment. In typical Azealia fashion, she refused to hold her tongue and went into a long diatribe about Remy on Instagram. She implied Remy is “not important to female rap,” is a “confused Nicki Minaj stan,” and hasn’t contributed a “single artful thing to female rap.” She also mocked Remy’s appearance on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop in the since-edited post.

Remy responded by posting numerous screencaps of Azealia confiding in her via text message. In a lengthy string of texts, Azealia praises Remy, expresses doubts about maintaining her career, and – in posts that date back a year – tells Remy that Nicki Minaj was throwing shots at her in the “Black Beatles” remix, which prefaced their springtime quarrel.

Azealia has since responded with even more shade about Love & Hip-Hop, though the texts – that she admitted were from her — reveal that she was mulling appearing on the show as well. Who knows where their conflict will go from here.