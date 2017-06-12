And then Remy Ma Just Either Nicki Minaj on that #SummerJam stage for The Culture 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4SWn2JGxyj — Real👑Deplorable🐐 (@Culture_God) June 12, 2017

Well, so much for the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma beef being dead because if anything, it seems like it’s more heated now than it has ever been. Just days after Nicki’s jabs at Remy on her unreleased collaboration with 2 Chainz surfaced, Remy Ma lands another haymaker on the Generous Queen with an epic performance of “SHEther” at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

And yes, the put Nicki on the legendary Summer Jam Screen.

Remy Ma puts Nicki Minaj on that SummerJam screen. #InMemoriam pic.twitter.com/1PFPVBGN3o — #MeelzLive (@MeelzTV) June 12, 2017

Remy performed the scathing diss track after she brought Cardi B, Young M.A. along with legends Queen Latifah, Lady of Rage and Lil Kim on stage to show some unity between female emcees. Whether the diss afterwards was unbeknownst to them or not remains unknown, but it’s a hell of a statement from Remy after she was supposedly defeated by Nicki initially. It seemed Nicki may have just overwhelmed Remy with her fame and prominence, but clearly Rem isn’t backing down and was just waiting for the perfect opportunity to clap back.

The whole thing is reminiscent of Drake’s hilarious takedown of Meek Mill at OVO Fest back in 2015. It was there Drake landed his heaviest blow against Meek, and began Meek’s death by a million memes with a performance of “Back to Back,” while a never-ending slideshow of memes popped up on the screen behind him.

This is a shot Nicki can’t ignore, so we’re probably headed for round two of this whole spat and it’s somehow getting better. Guess it doesn’t matter if Nas cleared the “Ether” record?