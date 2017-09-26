Instagram

Debuting on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show earlier today, Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer” finds the Queens, New York rapper doing his best Offset impression alongside Kendrick Lamar, who deftly skates all over the drowsy production with an astonishing number of flow switches in such a short span.

Rich is coming off his latest mixtape, Rich Forever 3, a joint effort between himself, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch, but “New Freezer” doesn’t appear to have a home as yet. He’s raised his profile recently with a string of high-profile collaborations that includes “WTF U Doin'” with Young Thug and Quavo, and “Fresh Off The Boat” along with Lil Yachty.

Meanwhile, Kendrick continues to be a wrecking ball on every appearance he makes, with his latest verse on Rapsody single, “Power” being a prime example of the sort of lyrical hijinks he brings to the track.

It’s even impossible to make a Kendrick verse sound bad when he’s removed from the track completely, like on the South Park parody of his mega-smash “Humble.”

Kendrick’s verse is a big look for Rich The Kid, who will have a lot more eyes on him thanks to the cosign of the best rapper in the game today.