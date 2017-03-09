Rick Ross Buys Back The Block

Rick Ross’s Upcoming Album ‘Rather You Than Me’ Is Loaded With Superstar Guests

03.09.17

A little over a week from now, on March 17, Rick Ross plans to drop a brand new album titled Rather You Than Me. One look at the guest list that Miami rapper has put together for his latest project reveals that the he isn’t playing around either. The features list reads like a who’s who of some of the biggest, most creative voices in rap today. Future makes an appearance. So does Young Thug, Meek Mill, Nas, Wale, Jeezy, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, Anthony Hamilton, Scrilla, and Yo Gotta. Ross even got Chris Rock, who once referred to Rozay as “the greatest rapper alive.”

**Breaking News** @richforever new album "Rather You Than Me" in stores March 17, 2017

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

In this vast, here-today, gone-tomorrow media landscape, it’s hard to find a way to stand out above the fray. To help reveal the cover to his latest record and generate just a little more buzz ahead of the release date, Rozay enlisted the help of one more guest: Martha Stewart. That’s right, March Stewart, the queen of do-it-yourself crafts unveiled the Rather You Than Me cover over social media on top of what appears to be a homemade cake.

While the year is still young, it’s hard to fathom what other release might exhibit this level of star power in one project. Who are you most excited to hear?

Rather You Than Me drops on March 17.

