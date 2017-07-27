Rick Ross Admits His Comments About Female Rappers Were ‘Insensitive’

Getty Image

Rick Ross obviously made a mistake when he said he would have to sleep with a female rapper “a couple times” if he ever signed one. It was an especially distasteful comment from Ross, who has been dogged with controversy over what some deemed as “rape lyrics” before, so much so that he lost some major endorsements and had to apologize publicly.

Well, Ross is back on the apology trail, this time using Facebook as his platform to admit he made an “insensitive comment… on a very sensitive issue.” Though he never uses the words “sorry” or “apology,” Ross’ lengthy statement says he has “the highest regard and respect for women in this industry” and his comments were a mistake that he regrets. “I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue,” he says in the statement, adding “it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.”

Granted, he finished the statement off by promoting a show he recently did on VH1, but he is at least coming forward and admitting his mistakes, even if he didn’t actually apologize.

Check out Rick Ross’ entire Facebook statement below.