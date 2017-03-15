Rick Ross

In case you didn’t get the memo off Martha Stewart’s freshly-baked cake, Rick Ross has a new album coming out on Friday. It’s called, Rather You Than Me, and it boasts one of the more impressive guests lists we’ve seen on a record in quite some time. Three of record’s more high-profile features, Future, Jeezy and Yo Gotti join together on the same track, a song titled “Dead Presidents” that Rozay unveiled today.

Here's the world premiere of the artwork of @richforever's album #RatherYouThanMe. Its available March 17th and the pre-order will be going live this Friday on iTunes! A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

While the song pales in comparison to the track by the same name from Jay Z’s monumental debut album Reasonable Doubt, it’s solid. Jeezy and Yo Gotti come through on the hook, while Future drops some fire lines comparing himself to John Travolta during his verse. On the groan-enducing end of the spectrum however, during Ross’s opening verse he raps “P*ssing on these b*tches is a fetish (R. Kelly).”

While R. Kelly has come up in his fair share of songs over the years, it’s 2017 and the subject seems pretty played by this point. More importantly, we’re not really sure how cool it is to make light of the R&B singers sex crimes case on any level, much less as a way to rhyme something with the phrase “all ready.” You think Ross of all people might be more sensitive about these subjects, especially after he had to apologize a few years back after rapping “Put Molly all up in her champagne, she ain’t even know it, I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it,” in the Rocko song “U.O.E.N.O.”

Listen to Dead Presidents below.