Rozay been told me don't trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Rick Ross’ loyalties are clearly meted out on a case-by-case basis. On the first track on his new album Rather You Than Me, Rozay sides with Meek Mill in the seemingly never-ending Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill drama. The move makes sense considering Mill’s long-standing ties to Ross’ Maybach Music Group. And Ross cites that long relationship in claiming that he tried to warn Meek Mill away from his one-time girlfriend at the start.

“I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki,” he rapped. “Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.”

Meek Mill clearly agreed with Ross’ version of events, co-signing the history lesson when Ross played him the song earlier this week.

However, if you think this animosity extends to Minaj’s frequent associate and “No Frauds” guest Lil Wayne, then you don’t know Ross. Later on in the album, on the song “Idols Become Rivals,” he supports Wayne in his just-as-endless beef with former mentor and label boss Birdman — of course Wayne appreciated that.

“I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne,” he raps at Birdman. “His entire life he gave you what there was to gain.”

The entirety of Rather You Than Me is streaming now. Check it out below: