Getty Image

Rick Ross can breathe a sigh of relief, well not in regards to Uncle Sam, or Birdman for that matter. The Miami rapper struck a plea deal in regards to a 2015 case where he was charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping a groundskeeper Paid In Full -style at his Georgia mansion.

According to TMZ, Ross pled no contest to one felony count of aggravated assault. The other felony charges were dropped.

Tuesday, Judge Fletcher Sams forced the 41-year-old born William Leonard Roberts to pay $10,000 fine and credited him with time served. Somehow Ricky Rozay managed to spend a whole week in jail without anybody paying attention. The break for Ross? He’ll be registered as a first-time offender, meaning that the case will be removed from his record the moment he pays the $10,000 fine. The no contest plea also ensures that Ross’ trusty ankle monitor, the one heard on Rather You Than Me’s “Trap Trap Trap” will only have one album credit.

Additionally, Ross skated on an assortment of charges as he pled no contest to five (!) misdemeanor charges ranging from assault, battery, two counts of brandishing a firearm and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. The Fayette County judge sentenced Ross to 60 months of probation with no travel restrictions, another break for the Carol City Capo.