Rick Ross’ Sexist Comments About Female Rappers Are Outrageous

Rick Ross is one of the most notable artist-executives in the music industry today. Besides himself of course, his label MMG currently boasts the likes of Meek Mill, Wale and an up and comer from Texas named Gunplay. One thing MMG is lacking however is women, and the reason for that, according to the man himself, is plainly sexist.

Rozay recently logged an appearance on the New York radio program the Breakfast Club where he was asked point blank by host Angela Yee what the deal was with the lack of women on his artist roster. “You know I never did it because I always thought I would end up f*cking the female rapper and f*cking the business up,” he explained. “I’m so focused on my business, you know, I gotta be honest with you. She’s looking good, I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck a couple of times.”

I wish I could say this answer is surprising, but it’s not. Women face an incredible amount of sexism across most major industries and the music business is no different. What’s more, Ross himself has proved a pretty callous figure to truly traumatic episodes many women have been unfortunately been made to face, like date rape for instance. In 2013, the Miami rapper got into some hot water after appearing on Rocko’s track “U.O.E.N.O.” and bragging about raping a woman while she was passed out. “Put molly all in her champagne / She ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that / She ain’t even know it”

You can watch Ross’s full comments in the video above.