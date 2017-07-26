Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even though the rap game has become more accepting as time goes on, without a doubt it’s still a struggle for young women who want to showcase their talent on the next level. Thank God for iconic female rappers such as Queen Latifah and Lil Kim — or even Missy Elliot, whose Supa Dupa Fly just celebrated 20 years as she played FYF Fest this past weekend — who paved the way for this generation of female rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Trina, and Remy Ma. But no matter how many successful women are in the game there’s still a stigma out there that’s been confirmed once again, this time by none other than Rick Ross.

Earlier this week, Rick Ross made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, hip-hop’s most popular morning show, with host Charlemange Tha God to talk about Meek Mill and his new VH1 show SIGNED. When asked why he doesn’t have any females signed to MMG, Ross had some very interesting things to say.

The 41-year-old rapper said that he wouldn’t sign a female to MMG because he would be to tempted to have sex with the artist. Ross says: “I’m spending so much money on her photoshoots, I gotta f*ck a couple times…” as to why he wouldn’t put a woman on. That’s a cringe-worthy statement right there, and though the rapper did go through some exceptions, he still didn’t take back what he said while the topic was being discussed, and even doubled down, saying he was just being “honest.”