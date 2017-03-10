Rick Ross Buys Back The Block

Good Things Come In Three’s On Rick Ross’s New Track ‘Trap Trap Trap’ Featuring Young Thug and Wale

#Rick Ross
03.10.17

Rick Ross is back at it again. In case you haven’t heard, Rozay has a brand new album coming out next week titled Rather You Than Me. Today, the Miami rapper decided to give his fans another preview of the record in the form of a new song titled “Trap Trap Trap,” featuring both Young Thug and Wale.

Spitting over, what else, but a bouncy, staccato trap beat, Rozay gives a warning to anyone out there who might think about testing him. “I’m the wrong one to rob/ In the jungle I’m Nas/ In the label I’m Russ/ In the trap I’m Rick Ross.” A little later, Young Thug rolls through to claim that he’s “richer than Tom Cruise,” before giving way to Wale to, “get a beat, leave it baptized.”

Thugger and Wale are just two of an incredible list of feature artists that Ross has put together for his latest project. Rather You Than Me includes one of the most impressive array of guest stars in recent memory, ranging from Future to Nas, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, Anthony Hamilton, Scrilla, Yo Gotti, and Chris Rock.

In a genius move, Ross even got March Stewart to unveil the artwork.

Rather You Than Me is due out on March 17 on Maybach Music.

