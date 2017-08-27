Is Rick Ross Upset 50 Cent And Meek Mill Shared A Stage In Las Vegas?

Fight night in Vegas usually makes for some huge parties, especially when the fight that weekend is something as massive as Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor. Naturally, scores of celebrities descended upon Las Vegas for the big fight — and possibly on the way to the MTV VMAs the next day — to enjoy the festivities. In rap, that means various beefs colliding, and while nothing of note ever really happens as people are just enjoying themselves and partying,

One beef that may have reignited in Vegas during Mayweather’s latest conquest is the always contentious 50 Cent and Rick Ross feud. That feud has led to sex tapes, court battles and cost 50 a few million bucks, but in recent years it has seemed to die down and simmer out. At least until 50 Cent took the stage at Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas with Ross’ MMG artist Meek Mill.

50 and Meek have had their own war of words before, but that beef was apparently squashed months ago, so in that sense, the duo appearing on stage isn’t that much of a shock. Plus, those club gigs do pay handsomely. Still, if you read between the lines it looks like Ross may not have taken too kindly to the performance when he tweeted “When you switch sides, you better stay there.”

When you switch sides,you better stay there. — Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@RickRoss) August 27, 2017

It could be nothing, but the timing is curious and with 50 and Ross having never officially squashed their beef, it’s not hard to draw the obvious conclusion.