Rihanna Is Funding A Bike-Share Program In Malawi To Help Little Girls Get To School

#Rihanna
Deputy Music Editor
08.02.17

Getty Image

In addition to being one of the biggest pop stars on planet Earth, a style icon, and a general, all-around badass, Rihanna has also emerged as a true champion of education across the globe. Her Clara Lionel Foundation has poured money into a number of initiatives to help educate some of the poorest and most disadvantaged children in Africa. For her latest initiative, Rih-Rih has partnered with Ofo, a bike-sharing program, to give out scholarships and easy modes of transportation to young girls in Malawi to make it easier to get to and from school.

“I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with Ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education,” Rihanna said in a statement. “[It] also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone.”

Rihanna is doing more than just writing checks in her pursuit of advancing global education. In June, the pop singer made a trip to Malawi arranged in conjunction Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education where she met with students and teachers and even helped a few people with reading and math comprehension. “I’m really here to see it,” Rihanna said in a film about her travels. “It’s one thing to read statistics but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSeducationRihanna

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP