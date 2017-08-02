Getty Image

In addition to being one of the biggest pop stars on planet Earth, a style icon, and a general, all-around badass, Rihanna has also emerged as a true champion of education across the globe. Her Clara Lionel Foundation has poured money into a number of initiatives to help educate some of the poorest and most disadvantaged children in Africa. For her latest initiative, Rih-Rih has partnered with Ofo, a bike-sharing program, to give out scholarships and easy modes of transportation to young girls in Malawi to make it easier to get to and from school.

“I’m so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with Ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education,” Rihanna said in a statement. “[It] also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone.”

Rihanna is doing more than just writing checks in her pursuit of advancing global education. In June, the pop singer made a trip to Malawi arranged in conjunction Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education where she met with students and teachers and even helped a few people with reading and math comprehension. “I’m really here to see it,” Rihanna said in a film about her travels. “It’s one thing to read statistics but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done.”