Rihanna’s Crop Over Outfit Has Officially Destroyed The Internet

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

It’s not exactly breaking news, but Rihanna has been killing it with the looks lately. Whether she has gained weight or crossed over into “thick” territory doesn’t really matter, whatever label you want to put on Riri the fact remains: she looks damn good. The latest example of that is Rihanna taking to Instagram to quietly destroy the internet with her look for the famous Crop Over festival in her native Barbados.

For years Riri has been a constant presence at the festival, leading to some amazing pictures and video as she’s never afraid to get into the spirit and let loose. This year is no different, as she gave Instagram the best look at her outfit, complete with her blue hair, in a quick video.