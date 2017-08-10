The Story Of Rihanna’s Major Lazer Burn Prompted Tongue-In-Cheek Responses From Diplo And Metro Boomin

Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress Rihanna, whose social media antics are well-known for breaking the internet, became the talk of Twitter for a different reason yesterday, as a quote from EDM producer Diplo’s interview with GQ Style went alarmingly viral when he revealed that Rihanna had turned down a collaboration request of his, telling him that his group Major Lazer’s music “sounds like a reggae song at an airport.”

The story, which also involved rapper Future, and trap rap producer Metro Boomin, caught on with fans, who were quick to point out that Rihanna’s claim that she “doesn’t do house music” from the same interview was less than accurate, given her collaborations with house producers Calvin Harris and David Guetta, but also with the involved parties, who chimed in via social media.

First came Metro’s response, via Twitter, in which he said simply, “lol @ “Metro Boomin was there before anyone knew who he was” don’t speak 4 everybody n—-.” He followed up with another series of tweets lamenting the state of hip-hop journalism after his reply was reported on, saying that it was “no harm, no foul. all love. #positivemetro.”

